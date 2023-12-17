DURHAM, N.C. (KCAU) – One more sleep separated Northwestern College football from kickoff for the NAIA National Championship against Keiser in Durham, North Carolina. But there’s no better way to get ready for a big game than with a big pep rally as Red Raider nation made its presence felt in Durham at the team’s hotel on Sunday night ahead of the title game Monday.

Over 300 Northwestern fans filled into the team’s hotel, cheering on the Red Raiders while players and coaches took time to speak on the season and the task at hand.

An exciting show of support from Red Raider nation that showed the fanbase making the trip in droves for the second straight year. If there’s a game, Northwestern faithful will be there.

“Just an unbelievable turnout. We have an incredible parents and fans of Red Raider nation. They showed up tonight just like they did last year, they’re ready to go again tomorrow. We just have the best fans in the world. They showed up and they’ll be like that tomorrow and it’ll be like a home game in North Carolina,” Northwestern College president Greg Christy said.

#1 Northwestern faces #3 Keiser at 12pm ET/11am CT for a rematch of the NAIA National Championship tomorrow in Durham. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.