SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It was a hard fought battle between No. 1 Northwestern College volleyball and unbeaten No. 2 Indiana Wesleyan, but it was the Wildcats prevailing 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 25-13, 17-25, 10-150 in a deciding 5th set as the Red Raiders end as NAIA national runner’s up.

Northwestern caps an incredible season at 32-2 overall.