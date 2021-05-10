Northwestern falls in NAIA title game, 45-13 to Lindsey Wilson

The Northwestern Red Raiders offense struggled to get going early, and it proved to be their downfall in the NAIA Championship game, as they fell to Lindsey Wilson 45-13.

Without starting QB Tyson Kooima, the Red Raider offense couldn’t string together a consistent drive until the final seconds of the second quarter, which ended with a touchdown from backup QB Blake Fryar to RB Konner McQuillan.

Lindsey Wilson QB Cameron Dukes rushed for three touchdowns on the day, as Northwestern couldn’t slow down the Blue Raider offense at any point in the game. LWC ended with five rushing TDs to win their first ever NAIA title.