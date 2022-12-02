SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Northwestern hit the hardwood in their NAIA National Championship Pool Play finale. Even though Maria’s victory took the Red Raiders out of quarterfinal contention, the group still aimed to end their season with a win against SAGU.

NWC looked to win the first-ever meeting between the two teams. They’d claim the first set thanks to a big spike from Macay Van’t Hul. The Red Raiders took set two as Olivia Granstra recorded an ace to give Northwestern the 27-25 win to go up 2-0.

They’d win set three and claim victory in the match in straight sets. The team finished the year with plenty to be proud of and certainly a season to remember while continuing to elevate the level of the Red Raiders’ program.

“I think it’s just a culture we’re starting to begin at Northwestern. We know what it takes to get here and we come to practice every day working hard and we do it for each other,” Northwestern junior defensive specialist Olivia Granstra said.

“Not too many teams get to finish the year with a win and even though it wasn’t what we wanted in this tournament, the girls still played with a lot of pride for Northwestern College, for themselves, and for the team. They did a good job,” Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch added.