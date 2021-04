Both Northwestern and Dordt swept their first round opponents in the first round of the NAIA women’s volleyball tournament.

For Northwestern, Anna Wedel, Makenzie Fink, and Emily Van Ginkel all had eight kills against Trinity College to take down the Trolls. The final set scores were 25-17, 25-14. 25-12.

For Dordt, Alli Timmermans had 13 kills while Corinna Timmerans had 12 as the Defenders took down MidAmerica Nazarene. The final set scores were 25-23, 25-17, 25-20.