Northwestern and Dordt will b oth be playing in the knockout round of the NAIA Volleyball Tournament after winning their resepctive pools.

Northwestern topped Corban and Oklahoma City University on their way to the final eight. A.J. Kacmarynski led the way with 29 kills in those two matches.

Dordt made their way into the bracket after beating Bellevue and then upsetting #2 Park in five sets. Alli Timmermans led the way for the Defenders with 32 kills across the two matches.