SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- It was a fun and eventful day for the Red Raiders in Durham as the team did a little bit of sightseeing after practice. The team went on a pair of tours in the area, soaking in the full NAIA Championship experience.

First up was the Durham Athletic Park, home to the Durham Bulls Triple-A club and a historic landmark among the Durham and baseball community. The park was constructed and designed by the same architect responsible for numerous MLB fields. The Red Raiders spent the hour absorbing the words of tour guide and assistant general manager Scott Strickland as he shared stories ranging from former big leagues in Bull threads to the do and don’ts of grounds-keeping.

The park was made famous by the 1988 film Bull Durham and its references were scattered throughout the area. Though not many Northwestern players had seen the movie, the legacy of the diamond is something that the whole team can understand.

“Just to listen about the history that Durham has endured and just to ultimately hear about the city,” Northwestern senior linebacker Tanner Oleson said.

“It’s one of the top-tier Triple-A ball parks that I’ve seen. It’s just super cool to be that close to it. Just being able to be up in that club area and then down on the field it’s just something that not a lot of people, especially from Iowa, get to do,” Northwestern junior defensive end Drake Harder added.

The team finished off the day with a slam dunk Touring Cameron Indoor Stadium as the home of Duke basketball and one of the most recognizable sporting venues in the world. Everywhere the Red Raiders turned, there was a trophy or snapshot of hoops history. Former Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t make an appearance, but Northwestern players didn’t have to look far to find his legacy.

The highest point of the tour coming at the end when everyone was brought out to Coach K court, taking an all-time atmosphere among college basketball lore, and players made the most of it. Taking pictures, recording videos, and even testing out their hops in the lane. Duke basketball has its fandom, as well as its haters but the feelings among Northwestern were nothing but excitement, taking in a place that’s cultivated the kind of success they hope to achieve this Saturday.

“The overall history and tradition of Duke basketball and Cameron Indoor and you’ve seen so many games on TV and to be there, to be on the court, to see where the Cameron Crazies sit, it was pretty awesome. To be able to sit on the bench where Coach K sat, it was a cool experience,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty emphasized.

“We want to leave our own legacy and seeing the legacy that Duke has and what they have left behind for years and years that’s something that we want to imprint and put on this community as well. Hopefully we can put that on all these fans back home and show them and make them proud,” Northwestern junior defensive end Korbyn Gramstad said.