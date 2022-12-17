SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Northwestern won their first national title since 1983 in their 35-25 win over Keiser University. Red Raiders sophomore quarterback totaled 375 yards and 4 touchdowns while senior wide receiver registered 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

On defense, Northwestern totaled four sacks while senior safety Noah Van’t Hof forced two interceptions.

“It’s just as awesome feeling going out on top for these seniors. We all wanted to send them out the right way. It’s just special having this and winning it all,” Northwestern sophomore quarterback Jalyn Gramstad said.

“Our wide outs coach came over to give me a hug and he’s like this is why you come back; this is why you come back. To end out on top there’s no better way to go out. It makes it all worth it,” Northwestern senior wide receiver Cade Moser added.

“Everyone worked so hard for so long and so many years in the making, and those who went before us. It just means everything and I’m so glad this special group was able to honored the way they are and come out a national champion,” Northwestern senior safety Noah Van’t Hof mentioned.

“It’s absolutely amazing. It’s just a culmination of so much work put in by these guys and the ups and the downs of the past few years and just so happy for our guys they’ve worked so hard for this. Our guys deserve a ton of credit, they’ve built such a great culture and it’s fun to see them finish it. It’s a special place and everybody supports each other so much and it’s going to be awesome to bring a title back to Orange City,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty emphaszied.

Congratulations to the Northwestern Red Raiders on the championship and an excellent season.