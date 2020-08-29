Northwestern College Volleyball primed for success in 2020

The Northwestern College volleyball team didn’t end 2019 in the way they wanted to. They only lost two games, but it was two important games: an elimination game in the GPAC tournament, and an elimination game in the NAIA National Championship Tournament. Losses like that sting, but luckily for the Red Raiders, they have a majority of last year’s team back in 2020. And those players are ready to right some wrongs this season.

“Last year didn’t end how we wanted it to, only one team is happy at the end, that’s how it is,” said redshirt senior Anna Wedel. “So we’re going into this new season just setting our goals high and trying to get better one practice at a time. we have to take care of business in the fall to even have a chance in the spring.”

“We just decided to put last year behind us and just focus on this year and grind every day to be the best we can be,” said senior Lacey Reitz. “Obviously our sights are set pretty high but we just want to take it one game at a time and play to the best of our ability. We have a lot of upsides so we just have to play hard every game.”

The Red Raiders open their season on September 5 against Peru State.