SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Northwestern Red Raiders fell to #1 Oregon Tech 10-2 in their first game of the day. The Owls moved on to the pod championship while NWC needed a win against Saint Xavier to advance.

NWC fell to the Saint Xavier Cougars 10-2. The loss eliminated Northwestern from the NAIA Tournament. The Red Raiders finish the season with a program-record 47 wins.