ORANGE CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A change was finalized in Orange City on Thursday afternoon with Northwestern College announcing the hiring of Tony Hoops as its newest Vice President of Athletics. He will start his new position in August.

Hoops, named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Athletic Director of the Year for 2020–21, has led the transformation of Bethel College athletics from a struggling department to one that now has programs winning conference championships and competing at the national level.

Before his current role, Hoops served as head men’s basketball coach at Bethel College from 2014-2018 and spent eight years as a teacher and coach in two Kansas middle and high schools. He earned a master’s degree in school leadership from Baker University and a bachelor’s in health management and physical education at Bethel.

Hoops replaces Dr. Micah Parker, who served Northwestern for three years before returning to his previous position at NCAA Division I California Baptist University.