SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern football team took time out of their busy schedule to volunteer in the Durham community, visiting the Durham Rescue Mission donation center to lend their time and hands to help the homeless community.

The Red Raiders sifted through hundreds of shirts, shoes, and other donated pieces of clothing to find value in what the homeless shelter could sell on its racks, as well as give away. Efforts that would go on to benefit all 5 thrift stores in the area.

Though their presence lasted only a couple of hours, their impact of their actions will be much greater. Using their gifts and abilities to service a community that may not be their own, but one that appreciates the inspiring gesture in supporting the mission’s social enterprise.

“When we have groups like this come in and this is amazing, they’ve come all the way from Iowa here. We’re just amazed by how many people come to help us like that and that far is shocking. It is so inspiring to have these folks come and to volunteer to help us,” Durham Rescue Mission CEO Rob Tart said.

“The priceless gift that we’re giving is hope and that’s a really cool feeling in that, we’re spending a couple hours here, we don’t think we’re doing that much but the way he was talking about the impact we’re making makes you feel pretty good inside,” Northwestern senior wide receiver Cade Moser added.

“We talk a lot of how football is a small thing we get to do and ultimately our mission is a lot bigger than that in terms of being good men and serving those around us. This is something we embrace, and it’s definitely realized that it’s important as we develop as young men as well,” Northwestern senior quarterback Blake Fryar emphasized.