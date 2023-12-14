DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA (KCAU) – Northwestern College football hit the skies on Thursday morning as the top-ranked defending national champs flew in for day one of NAIA Championship Week in Durham, North Carolina, prepping for a title game rematch with Keiser on Monday.

Rolling into Sioux City on charter buses, the Red Raiders went wheels up bright and early at 10:00am out of Sioux Gateway Airport touching down at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville around 2:00pm ET.

From there, the team departed for their hotel at the Hilton Durham, where they’d have dinner and offensive and defensive meetings ahead of their first practice at 7:30pm ET tonight at Durham County Memorial Stadium. The first of a fun four days in store ahead of championship day.

“It’s a great experience to be out here with all the guys,” Northwestern freshman wide receiver Austyn Gerard said. “This doesn’t happen a lot for most people, so I’m trying to do my best to try and soak up every moment…especially with the seniors this year and the guys that are all leaving.”

The Red Raiders hit the field in the evening for their first practice of the week, giving the program a chance to reflect on the hard work that got them back to Durham. For the Orange City crew, it’s about staying present in the moment while embracing the opportunity to bring back their second straight Red Banner.

“Just kind of pick up where we left off,” Northwestern senior kicker Eli Stader said. “Not be here too lackadaisical like we’ll just walk through and win it again. We’ve got to get after it. Coach McCarty says be where your feet are. So, take advantage and don’t take any rep for granted.”

“It’s been a journey it’s been a long season but these guys have done a really good job,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. “The work that they’ve put in, they embrace practice and they embrace the work every day and that’s one of the reasons they’ve been successful because they’re willing to do that.”

Day two of NAIA Championship Week kicks off at 10:30am ET where the Red Raiders will attend the NAIA student-athlete experience.