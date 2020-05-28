Northwestern College community mourns the loss of Jahbreel Rounds

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)

Family, friends, coaches, and teammates are mourning the loss of Jahbreel Rounds who died Monday following a shooting in west Wichita on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was a graduate and former football player at Wichita Northwest High School.

“There’s a lot of sorrow and grief. This community lost an amazing young man, and it’s going to hurt a lot of people,” said Steve Martin, Head Football Coach and Teacher at Northwest High School, “It’s going to be tough, we’re going to have to mentor a lot of youth because this is gonna be a tough one. It is a tough one for us to swallow right now.”

Officers responded at around 5 p.m. Thursday to a shooting at Magnolia Woods Apartments just east of 13th and West streets. Police found Rounds in the parking lot of the complex. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police also found a 21-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Rounds fought for his life for several days before he died Monday. The news was devastating for many in the community.

After High School, Rounds played football at Northwestern University, Iowa. Coach Martin said Rounds had a promising future. “The sky was the limit for Jahbreel, and it’s hard to see that kind of life is gone now,” said Martin. He said while he was a talented player, people will also remember Rounds for his attitude and heart off the field.

“He would go out of his way to help somebody, and that will be his legacy. He loved everybody and he loved people hard and it’s gonna be hard for us to carry on what he was able to give people.” said Martin.Hundreds of people responded to Rounds death on social media Monday as an outpouring of love for Rounds and support for his family. Martin said his heart goes out to the Rounds family during this difficult time.

“You hate to see a family go through this. It’s just tough when you lose a great one and means a lot to people

my family included and you know it’s gonna take some time,” said Martin, “We gotta be there for the Rounds family and his extended family because when we lost him today I know a lot of his friends are hurting really really bad.”On Friday, Wichita police arrested 20-year-old Missy Barber and 18-year-old Preston Reynolds. Both were booked for first-degree murder and aggravated battery.