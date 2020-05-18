Northwestern College announces new Athletic Director

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Monday afternoon, Northwestern College announced that their search for a new Athletic Director (AD) came to an end with the hiring of Micah Parker.

Before Northwestern, Micah Parker was the athletic director at Califonria Baptist University.

While there, he transitioned the program from the NAIA level to the Division 1 NCAA level.

Now, he’s going to be leading a Red Raider program that has a long history of winning.

Sometimes, athletic directors have to come into a new school and change the culture but not here.

Northwestern’s culture is about winning, and that’s just how Parker likes it.

“The culture doesn’t need to change here. You look at the coaching staff and how long they’ve been here. The average tenure here is well over a decade,” Parker said. “That says a lot. They’ve been very successful, they’ve won national championships here. And I’m excited to be a part of that. I’m really excited to be a part of that. So that was a big draw.”

But just because the Red Raiders win a lot, doesn’t mean Parker is going to be complacent.

His goal is to make Northwestern athletics even better than they are.

“It will be a daily focus on improvement and development. Every single person in our staff is bringing value to the college every day,” he said. “Focusing on improvement and development, getting a little bit better every day, over and over and over again is what builds championships.”

With their new AD leading the way, Northwestern hopes to keep on winning.