Northwestern caps regular season with 49-0 win over Jamestown

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern College senior quarterback Tyson Kooima made sure everyone remembered why he’s the reigning GPAC Player of the Year on Monday night, leading his Red Raiders to a 49-0 victory over Jamestown.

The Hull native threw the first four touchdowns of the game, with the first three going to senior wide out Shane Solberg. He finished his night 15-21 for 255 yards and four touchdowns, with three carries for 19 yards. Solberg finished with eight receptions for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

