ORANGE CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It was another cold and wintery Saturday but top-ranked Northwestern College (14-0, 10-0 GPAC) didn’t skip a beat with a 35-10 win over Georgetown College (Ky.) (10-2, 6-0 Mid-States) to advance to their second-straight NAIA National Championship game.

Georgetown received the opening kickoff and, following a penalty on the return, was forced to start their first drive of the day inside their own 10-yard line. The Red Raider defense capitalized on the early opportunity and forced a quick three-and-out to get the ball to the offense.

Northwestern wasted no time with the run game, as the first three plays from scrimmage all went to Konner McQuillan who took his third rush 38 yards to the house for the game’s opening score. The Red Raiders would hold onto that 7-0 lead through the first quarter with the defense forcing another punt and a turnover on downs by the Tigers.

An interception inside Red Raider territory would set the Tigers up for their first score of the day, and lone score of the half. Beginning their drive at the Northwestern 43-yard line, the Red Raider defense held firm and allowed just 21 yards down to the 22-yard line and forced the Tigers to settle for a field goal, making it 7-3 with eight minutes remaining in the half.

Northwestern would take the next possession and melt the rest of the clock out, marching down the field for a 90-yard drive to take a 14-3 lead into the halftime break. The drive was capped off with a six-yard connection from Jalyn Gramstad to Michael Storey proving to be the reception that heated him up heading into the second half.

The slow methodical offensive production continued with the first drive of the second half after a Kole Telford 19-yard return on the kickoff. Utilizing the run game, the Red Raiders would melt seven minutes off the clock in the third quarter in that first drive of the half. Marching down 70 yards on 10 plays, Northwestern took a commanding 21-3 with 8:19 minutes left on clock with McQuillan punching it in from six yards out for his second rushing score of the afternoon.

Georgetown would claw back with a score the following possession with a nine-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off with a one-yard quarterback sneak for a score from Gehrig Slunaker. It pulled the Tigers to 21-10, but would be the final score of the day for Georgetown.

The final two scores would involve Storey, as he made a highlight reel in the fourth quarter to wrap up his final game at De Valois Stadium as a Red Raider. Early in the fourth quarter, he brought down a 35-yard touchdown reception that effectively put the game away for good. With under three minutes remaining, Gramstad would find him again for his third touchdown of the afternoon, this time from 18 yards out.

“Starting from the bottom of the mountain then climbing right back to the top for the second year in a row, it’s awesome, It shows the confidence and the faith that we all have in each other and this team,” Northwestern senior running back Konner McQuillan said.

“Just playing our own type of football game and really playing complimentary football with the offense and defense on both sides. When we need them they pick us up and when they need us we pick them up,” Northwestern senior wide receiver Michael Storey said.

“They’ve gotten better throughout the season, that was the best football game we’ve played this year. The focus that they practice with, the focus that they prepare with is exceptional and you see the results on Saturdays. Just excited for what can happen and this group will prepare really well and make the most of this week and make the most of the opportunity we have to win another championship,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said.

Northwestern will make their second-straight trip to the NAIA National Championship third appearance in the last four seasons. The Red Raiders are set for a rematch of the 2022 NAIA national title game with No. 3 seed Keiser (FL). Kickoff set for 11:00am central time on Dec. 18 in Durham, North Carolina.