SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Eyes were glued to the bracket today as the NAIA announced its 48-team field for the Volleyball Championship Series. 34 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large berths were for the taking, as Northwestern and Morningside qualified ahead of opening round action.

#1 overall seed Northwestern (26-2) earned an automatic bid into their 7th straight national tourney trip after winning the GPAC conference tourney title. The Red Raiders will play host to College of the Ozarks in the opening round, marking the 4th straight year the Red Raiders open first round play on home court.

First serve of the first round between the Red Raiders and Bobcats set for 1:00pm on Nov. 18.

For the 9th time overall and first time since 2019, Morningside (17-16) earned an at-large berth to get back into the NAIA tournament. The Mustangs ended the regular season at 17-16 overall and are one of six GPAC teams to make the dance. They’ll visit #14 IU-Kokomo (IN) for opening round play this Saturday, November 18th.

First serve of the first round between the Mustangs and Cougars set for 1:00pm on Nov. 18.