Northwestern and Dordt football pick up home wins

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a good day to be a home team in Sioux County.

In Orange City, Northwestern hosted Briar Cliff in a Siouxland showdown, and quickly found themselves behind after the Chargers forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the opening minutes, putting the Red Raiders in a 7-0 hole. From there, Northwestern picked up the momentum, scoring 38 unanswered, before Briar Cliff scored a pair of touchdowns in the final quarter for a 38-21 final. The Raiders were led by quarterback Tyson Kooima, who threw for one touchdown and ran for another, as well as running back Logan Meyer’s 131 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. The bright side for Briar Cliff was seeing its defense pick up the slack for the offense at times, scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns for the Chargers. Northwestern will play their regular season finale at home on November 28 hosting Jamestown.

In Sioux Center, Dordt hosted Hastings in a game that the Defenders dominated from start to finish. Dordt took a 42-0 lead into halftime, as Hastings struggled to not only move the ball, but on field goals, with a pair of missed kicks in the opening two quarters of play. The Defenders were led by quarterback Noah Clayberg, who went 8-9 for 90 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while rushing eight times for 138 yards and two scores. Dordt will play its final game of the regular season on Saturday when they travel to Briar Cliff.