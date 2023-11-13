SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The NAIA unveiled its qualifiers for the 40-team field of the Men’s Soccer Championship Series on Monday afternoon, as Northwestern and Briar Cliff both made their way onto the national bracket.

The GPAC tournament champions of Northwestern (15-4-2) earned an automatic qualifier after winning the conference tourney crown, making its 3rd overall trip to the NAIA tourney. The Red Raiders will start out in the Oklahoma City Bracket where they’ll face Bellevue (NE) in the opening round. Winner of that plays the bracket host and #1 overall seed of Mid-America Christian (OK) on Nov. 18.

First round kickoff between the Red Raiders and Bruins set for 6:00pm on Nov. 16 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Briar Cliff (13-2-3) also earned the automatic bid after winning the GPAC regular season. The Chargers will face Governors State (IL) in the Winona Lake Bracket for opening round play. Winner of that plays the bracket hosts of #3 Grace (IN) on Nov. 18.

First round kickoff between the Chargers and Jaguars set for 5:00pm on Nov. 16 in Winona Lake, Indiana.