Northwestern advances to first NAIA title game since 1984 with win over Morningside

In what was an instant classic, the Northwestern Red Raiders knocked off two-time defending champs Morningside 44-41 to advance to the 2020 NAIA National Championship. Raider QB Tyson Kooima connected with WR Michael Storey with under 30 seconds left in the game to put Northwestern ahead, and they stayed ahead to advance to their first championship game since 1984.

Kooima threw for 490 yards, a program single-game record, and three TDs. The quarterback also rushed for two TDs to lead his team to victory. WR Cade Moser had 303 receiving yards for the Red Raiders, also a program single-game record, as well as one of those touchdowns. Storey and RB Konner McQuillan had the other two receiving scores.

Morningside QB Joe Dolincheck threw for 347 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, Dolincheck scored twice on QB sneaks on the goal line. RB Anthony Sims ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns on the day.