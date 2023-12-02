SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern earned a spot in its first NAIA semifinal in program history with a 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14) win over Vanguard. The victory moves the Red Raiders to 9-0 in games on a neutral court.

GPAC Player of the Year Jazlin De Haan notched a match-high 15 kills while Alysen Dexter added 11 to go with a pair of aces. Zavyr Metzger, the NAIA blocks leader, tallied eight in the victory.

NWC will face the winner of Viterbo and Midland in the semifinal round on Monday at 5 p.m.