Northwest Iowa national college invitational golf tournament day two highlights and scores

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Back to School
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Washington DC
National News
Politics
Ag News
Tech News
Entertainment News
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Newsfeed Now
News Nation
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Sioux County communities awarded for airport collaboration
Siouxland Forecast: September 22, 2020
Video
Sioux County COVID-19 positivity rate continues to grow
Video
Digital Exclusive: Two priests use podcast to reach people who are detached from the Catholic Church
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: September 22, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas coast
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: September 22, 2020
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Beta brings heavy rain, flash floods to Texas
Siouxland Forecast: September 22, 2020
Video
Siouxland Forecast: September 21, 2020
Video
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Sports
Local Sports
Backyard Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
Cyclone Sports
Husker Sports
Morningside College Football
The Big Game
NBA
NFL
MLB
Golf
About Us
TV Guide
NewsNation
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Sales Team
Digital Signal
Careers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Health
Coronavirus
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
KCAU 9 Pro Football Challenge
Jobs
Community
Weather Guest
Mr. Food
Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Best of the Class
Good Day Pets
Pet Of The Week
Cooking with Fareway
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Simply Siouxland
Hometown Heroes
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Digital Town Hall
Lottery
Horoscopes
Videos
Search
Search
Search
Northwest Iowa national college invitational golf tournament day two highlights and scores
Sports
Posted:
Sep 22, 2020 / 05:23 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2020 / 05:23 PM CDT
Men’s scores
Women’s scores
Don't Miss
Closings and Delays
Meet the KCAU 9 News Team
Cyber Safe
Hometown Heroes
Mr. Food
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Court documents show Steven Vogel sought help from friends and his mother to dispose of body
COVID-19 vaccines could soon be available in Siouxland
Video
CDC warns Americans to ‘avoid’ trick-or-treating for Halloween
Nebraska man charged in protester’s death dies by suicide
Westwood, SBL school districts rethink hybrid learning plans
Video
Oklahoma High School Scores