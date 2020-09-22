Northwest Iowa national college invitational golf tournament day two highlights and scores

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Bishop Heelan will have a new energy when their girls basketball team returns to the court this season, as Jay Wright moves from the boy's bench to become the Crusaders head girls coach.

Wright takes over after Darron Koolstra stepped down following leading Heelan to it's third state championship in program history this past March. Wright is a Hull, Iowa native, playing basketball both at Boyden-Hull and Northwestern, before becoming an assistant coach at Briar Cliff.