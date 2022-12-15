SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Despite this season being the first for sanctioned girls wresting in Iowa, many of our Siouxland athletes are excelling in the early part of the season with one local wrestler already registering 20 wins.

Sioux City North senior Elizabeth Rubio has jumped out to a great start to the season for the Stars as the state-ranked wrestler has won 20 of her first 21 matches this season. Rubio and head coach Trever Case credited the success to not only the efforts she’d put in during the offseason, which all started with work over the summer to prepare for the rigorous season.

“I feel like just putting in one-hundred percent all the time during practice really gives me the power to put the effort in my matches,” Rubio said.

“This means a lot for our program. We have several girls that are doing really well so far this season but looking at the boys side, you don’t really see 20 wins before Christmas. So, it’s good to see that somebody is capable of that,” Case added.