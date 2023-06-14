SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux City native and Sioux City North alum Brittni Donaldson will continue her NBA coaching career, as she’ll be taking her talents to Atlanta after being named one of the Hawks’ assistant coaches for the upcoming season.

Donaldson will join head coach Quin Snyder’s staff for the upcoming season. The University of Northern Iowa alum is just one of six female assistant coaches in the NBA and the first female coach in Hawks franchise history.

Donaldson began her time in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors as a data analyst in 2017 before being promoted to an assistant coach under fellow Iowa native Nick Nurse. This past season, Brittni served as a Detroit Pistons assistant coach as well as their Director of Coaching Analytics.