Here’s a look at how our local Nebraska high school girls golf teams fared after Day 1 of the NSAA State Tournament:

Class A

Top local team – Norfolk (8th place)

Top local golfers – Mailin Bertus (Norfolk – T-13th place)

Class C

Top Teams – Wayne (4th place), Oakland-Craig (13th place)

Top local golfers – Joslyn Johnson (Wayne – T-8th place), Rylee Altwine (Pierce- T-15th place)