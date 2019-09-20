Norfolk football picks up first win of season at Lincoln Northeast

The West Sioux Falcons are averaging nearly forty-five points per game, with quarterback, and future Iowa State Cyclone, Hunter Dekkers and receiver Kade Lynott receiving most of the attention. But as the Falcons' dynamic duo makes the headlines, their biggest fans, are the guys in front blocking for them.

"It's rewarding because, like you don't see our names in the paper, but you see their names, and that gives me some satisfaction because he's able to do that and he couldn't do it without us," said Falcons senior guard and center Seth Salker.