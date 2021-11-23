Norfolk Catholic, Pierce fall in state championship games

LINCOLN, NE (KCAU) — It was a tough day for Siouxland teams at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

In the Class C2 state championship game, Pierce faced Columbus Lakeview as the Bluejays hoped for their second straight state championship in their third straight state championship game appearance.

Lakeview jumped out to a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter courtesy of a long touchdown pass and a long fumble recovery for a score. The Jays answered following the big fumble return, when Michael Kruntorad took a pass from Abram Scholting 72 yards to get Pierce on the scoreboard, but the Jays trailed 24-6 at halftime.

In the second half Pierce opened the scoring with another touchdown throw from Scholtin, this time a 36 yarder to Matt Christensen, and scored two more to make it 31-25 Lakeview with six minutes left in the fourth. But the Vikings iced the game away shortly after, with a Kolby Balser ten yard score to make it a two score game 37-25 with 4:07 left to play, which ended up being the final score.

The Class C1 state championship game followed, with Norfolk Catholic looking to get head coach Jeff Bellar his tenth state championship with the Knights taking on Archbishop Bergan.

The game started off well enough, after having to punt at the end of their first possession Norfolk Catholic recovered a fumble on the return, setting up a Karter Kerkman opening score as the Knights struck first. However, the other Knights capitalized on Norfolk Catholic mistakes the rest of the quarter. On their first offensive play Lucas Pruss caught an 80 yard bomb from Koa McIntyre to tie it. Then in the final 2:10 of the first quarter Bergan scored three touchdowns to make it 28-7 after one.

Norfolk Catholic managed to score on a Carter Jansen throw to Brennen Kelley just before halftime, but couldn’t slow down Archbishop Bergan enough in the second half, with a final score of 49-20.