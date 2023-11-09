SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The NCAA announced amended penalties on Wednesday evening for student-athletes who gamble on other teams at their own schools.

The adjusted penalty for such an athlete is a loss of a full year of eligibility. The previous penalty was a permanent loss of eligibility. A change that subjects Iowa senior defensive tackle Noah Shannon, Iowa State redshirt senior tight end DeShawn Hanika, and an unknown number of wrestlers at Iowa and Iowa State.

As a result of the amended penalties, Shannon and Hanika will not return to competition for either of their teams this season.

This will signal the end of Shannon’s career as a Hawkeye, following his season-long NCAA suspension for gambling on Iowa women’s basketball last season. Shannon withdrew from Big Ten Media Days during the preseason after the announcement came of his involvement in the gambling scandal.

Shannon recently returned to practice with hopes of being reinstated, but Wednesday’s announcement put them to a halt. Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz released a statement on the matter Wednesday night: