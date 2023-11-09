SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The NCAA announced amended penalties on Wednesday evening for student-athletes who gamble on other teams at their own schools.
The adjusted penalty for such an athlete is a loss of a full year of eligibility. The previous penalty was a permanent loss of eligibility. A change that subjects Iowa senior defensive tackle Noah Shannon, Iowa State redshirt senior tight end DeShawn Hanika, and an unknown number of wrestlers at Iowa and Iowa State.
As a result of the amended penalties, Shannon and Hanika will not return to competition for either of their teams this season.
This will signal the end of Shannon’s career as a Hawkeye, following his season-long NCAA suspension for gambling on Iowa women’s basketball last season. Shannon withdrew from Big Ten Media Days during the preseason after the announcement came of his involvement in the gambling scandal.
Shannon recently returned to practice with hopes of being reinstated, but Wednesday’s announcement put them to a halt. Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz released a statement on the matter Wednesday night:
“I am heartbroken for Noah (Shannon) and his family that the NCAA has come to this conclusion. Noah did not break any laws. He did not commit any crimes. And yet he is being severely over-punished by a membership committee that refuses to see perspective or use common sense. I have said many times that I think it is peculiar that the state of Iowa is uniquely the focus of this investigation. Noah is being sidelined because the NCAA is ruling on an investigation that they did not instigate, using an uneven system of justice to severely punish an excellent young man. It is just wrong.”
Hanika gambled on Iowa State men’s basketball, but can return next year.