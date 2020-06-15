No fans allowed on course for Omaha’s Korn Ferry Tour event

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Korn Ferry Tour tournament in Omaha will be played with no fans at The Club at Indian Creek because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Pinnacle Bank Championship tournament director Jessica Brabec made the announcement. The event is July 30-August 2.

Brabec said the decision was made after consulting with local, state, and federal government health agencies.

The pro-am events July 27 and July 29 will go on as scheduled. Players will ride in separate carts. The event’s Youth Day is canceled.