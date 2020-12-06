No. 24 Iowa scores 35 straight to beat Illinois 35-21

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is pressured by Illinois defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. (99) and Roderick Perry II during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Spencer Petras threw three touchdown passes and No. 24 Iowa scored 35 straight points after trailing by two touchdowns early and beat Illinois 35-21.

Petras was 18 of 28 for 220 yards, and Tyler Goodson had 19 rushes for 92 yards.

Brandon Peters started 8 for 8 for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois (2-4), but went 2 for 10 for 15 yards before being pulled for backup Isaiah Williams midway through the fourth quarter.

Williams was 7 of 16 for 83 yards and a touchdown.