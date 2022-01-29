OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Jack Nunge and Paul Scruggs fueled a dramatic turnaround that saw No. 21 Xavier score 29 of the first 31 points of the second half to wipe out a 17-point deficit and beat Creighton 74-64. Scruggs scored 18 points and Nunge made a career-high four 3-pointers and had all 16 of his points in the second half as the Musketeers won for the first time in three games. Xavier swept the two-game season series and won at CHI Health Center for the first time since 2018. Creighton dropped its second straight.
