SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The latest batch of Sioux City Musketeers made their college decisions official on National Signing Day.

Nine Musketeers put pen to paper at the Tyson Events Center. Between the bunch, seven different collegiate programs will be adding at least one Sioux City player to its roster next season.

A great moment for the Musketeers program as this year’s group reflected on how it feels to experience the National Letter of Intent signing but also how they’ve grown on and off the ice through the Sioux City organization.

“It’s kind of a dream come true. My dad played there a while back, so it’s been a dream of mine to go there and put on the Bulldogs sweater. It’s super exciting.” Sioux City defenseman Ty Hanson said.

“It’s pretty special. Obviously, it’s a great moment for all of us signing. This is what you look forward to, college hockey is one of the best times of your life. It’s a pretty big honor.” Sioux City forward Dylan Godbout added.

“I give a lot of credit to the coaches here and the staff here. They’ve really helped me develop my game into a more complete player. I give a lot of credit to the staff.” Sioux City defenseman Finn Loftus mentioned.

Here’s a full list of the Sioux City Musketeers that signed NLI’s and where they’ll be playing

Ty Hanson – Minnesota-Duluth

Dylan Godbout – Ohio State

Finn Loftus – UMass Amherst

Liam Hupka – Minnesota State

Tate Pritchard – Minnesota State

Kaden Shanah – UConn

Ethan Gardula – UConn

Sam Court – Arizona State

Samuel Urban – Arizona State