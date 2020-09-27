Night of Conflict 2020 hosts some of the best wrestlers in Iowa in one competition

Here’s the match list for all the outstanding matchups at the 2020 Night of Conflict at the Arena Sports Academy:

  1. #2 Dreyzon Phillips (Fort Dodge) vs #1 Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco)
  2. #2 Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar) vs #5 Mikey Baker (West Sioux)
  3. #1 Taner Harvey (Boone) vs #2 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware)
  4. 2# McKinley Robbins (Greene County) vs #1 Carter Schmidt (Belgrade, MT)
  5. #2 Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana) vs #3 Braden Graff (West Sioux)
  6. #2 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) vs #1 Dyson Kunz (Central City, NE)
  7. #1 Trever Anderson (Ankeny) vs #1 Caleb Coyle (Millard South, NE)
  8. #1 Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock) vs #2 Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central, Moville)
  9. #1 Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) vs #1 Tyler Antoniak (Millard South, NE)
  10. #1 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) vs #2 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar)
  11. #1 Ben Kueter (Iowa City, City High) vs #1 Mickey Griffith (Des Moines-Lincoln)
  12. #1 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) vs #1 Garrett Grice (Bellevue East, NE)
  13. #1 Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) vs #1 Gable Porter (Underwood)
  14. #1 Nate Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) vs #1 Tyler Wells (Princeton, MM)
  15. #1 Robert Avila (Lisbon) vs #1 Alek Martin (St. Paris Graham, OH)

