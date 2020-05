FILE – In this May 16, 2020, file photo, Tina Nguyen, left, a nurse at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle’s International District, takes a nose swab sample from David Carroll, an ICHS employee, during testing for the coronavirus in Seattle. At a cost of $120-130 per test and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s estimate the league will need 25,000-35,000 in total to get through the playoffs, the price tag he concedes is “millions of dollars.” But regular testing is something players insisted on in the name of feeling safe to compete.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(AP) – The NHL has a coronavirus testing plan for players and staff if it returns to play.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says players would be tested for COVID-19 daily while games are going on.

That could require 25,000-30,000 tests at a cost of millions of dollars.

Players insisted on regular testing in the name of keeping themselves safe and healthy.

The league does not expect that amount of tests to interfere with the needs of the general public.