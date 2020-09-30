NFL postpones this Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game amid COVID-19 outbreak

A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(KCAU) — The National Football League (NFL) has postponed this Sunday’s game of the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Tennessee Titans due to COVID-19.

In a statement on Twitter, the NFL said the game will be rescheduled to allow more time for further daily COVID-19 testing.

The league adds they want to ensure the health and safety of the players, coaches, and game day personnel.

The game was originally scheduled to happen at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday. The announcement comes a day after eight members of the Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL mentions the details on the rescheduled game’s date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.

Both the Steelers and the Titans are currently 3-0 in the NFL. This is the first time since 2008 that the Titans are 3-0 and for the Steelers since 2010.

They are two of the seven undefeated teams in the NFL. The other teams are the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, and Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-30 in last Sunday’s football game.