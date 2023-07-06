SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced a new rule that will not only impact high school baseball played in Siouxland, but teams across the nation.

The NFHS has permitted the use of a one-way communication device between a coach and the team’s catcher to call pitches, beginning in 2024. The rule was approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations Baseball Committee last month, with the proposal approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

According to the NFHS, coaches are prohibited from communicating with any other players besides the catcher on defense and with any player while batting. Also, the coach must be in the dugout when using the device.

