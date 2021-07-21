Newell-Fonda’s timely hitting leads Mustangs to Class 1A state championship game

FORT DODGE, IOWA (KCAU) — #1 Newell-Fonda softball finally got the monkey off their backs with a 7-3 state semifinal win over #4 Southeast Warren on Wednesday.

The Warhawks opened the scoring in the top of the first on a bunt that led to a Newell-Fonda throwing error to take a 1-0 lead that held through one and a half innings. But in the bottom of the third the Mustangs finally broke through as Sophie Stewart drove Isabel Bartek in to knot it at one apiece. Then in the bottom of the fourth Macy Siever sent one off the glove of a Southeast Warren outfielder to score the go ahead run, and Newell-Fonda never trailed again. Freshman pitcher Kierra Jungers had another strong day in the circle, throwing seven innings, giving up just three runs and striking out seven.

With the win Newell-Fonda is heading to it’s first state championship game since 2010 as they hope to win their second state championship in program history (2008).

The Class 1A state championship game will be played on Thursday at 5:00 at Kruger Field in Rogers Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where they’ll face #3 Lisbon, the team that has ended their season with a loss at state each of the last two seasons.