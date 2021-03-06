Newell-Fonda runs away with third straight Class 1A girls basketball championship

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a rematch, but certainly not an encore. The Newell-Fonda girls basketball team didn’t need a big fourth quarter this year to win their second straight title over Bishop Garrigan, and third straight overall. They took care of the big quarter in the first.

The Mustangs planned on pushing the tempo, and did so to avoid Garrigan’s Audi Crooks, who is one of the best players in the state. By trying to take the Golden Bears center out of the equation, Newell-Fonda opened up a double digit advantage only a few minutes into the Class 1A title game, and were never truly tested, as Bishop Garrigan had no answer for the high tempo Mustang attack. Junior guard Macy Sievers led Newell-Fonda with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.