Newell-Fonda punches ticket to 1A championship with record setting 51-point win in State semis

Newell-Fonda is on another level at the 1A State tournament.

While everyone else is battling to keep their season alive, the Mustangs are just hoping someone can push them before the team goes for it’s second straight State championship. The Mustangs trounced Saint Ansgar on Friday by a tournament record 51-points, 84-33. It also happens to be the 53rd straight win for the Mustangs.

The record setting Newell-Fonda defense was again the culprit of yet another blowout. After 19 steals in their quarterfinal win, forcing 30 turnovers, the Mustangs came away with 20 steals, and 26 turnovers in their semifinal victory.

Leading the way for the defending champions was Macy Sievers, who scored 20 points on 10-12 shooting. Right behind her was Maggie Walker, who went 6-6 for 17 points.

Newell-Fonda’s final test will be Saturday night in the Wells Fargo Arena, when they take on #3 Bishop Garrigan at 7 p.m.