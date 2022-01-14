SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After notching their 3rd straight state championship last March, the Newell-Fonda girls basketball squad are picking up where they left off in 2022, sporting a 11-1 record while sitting atop the Class 1A standings all season long. But in spite of their previous success, the Mustangs know there are always areas to improve and they’ll need to tighten the loose screws each week if they want to hold up the IGHSAU state title for a fourth straight year.