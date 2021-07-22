Newell-Fonda claims Class 1A softball crown for program’s second state title

FORT DODGE, IOWA (KCAU) — It took a couple of years of lessons to get here, but finally, Newell-Fonda is the Class 1A state champion.

In their fourth straight year in Fort Dodge, and eighth in the last decade, the Mustangs made their first state championship game since 2010, facing off with Lisbon, the team who had ended their season at state each of the last two seasons, including upsetting them in 2020 when Newell-Fonda was a two seed.

The Mustangs were hungry, and scored quickly with a Maggie Walker RBI single in the bottom of the first to give Newell-Fonda the early edge.

Lisbon tied the game up in the top of the fourth after Kali Nelson ran out a fielder’s choice to allow Mia Peterson to score. But Newell-Fonda answered quickly, retaking the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Mia Walker drove in a pair on a two RBI single that gave Newell-Fonda the lead for the last time as they go on to win 4-1. This year’s championship is their second in program history after their first in 2008.

Your first look at the newest Class 1A state champs, @NFMustangs! pic.twitter.com/52A5yNeub6 — Jake Jones (@JakeJonesSports) July 23, 2021

Mustangs’ freshman pitcher Kierra Jungers was stellar in the circle, throwing seven innings, only giving up three hits while striking out six.

Jungers, Bailey Sievers, Ella Larsen, and Mia Walker were all named to the All-Tournament team, with Jungers being named the Captain after pitching all 21 innings for Newell-Fonda in the tournament, only giving up four runs, 14 hits, and striking out 22 batters.

Class 1A All-Tournament Team

Kali Nelson, Lisbon

Bailey Sievers, Newell-Fonda

Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren

Mya Willey, Wayne

Breanna Nolte, Southeast Warren

Sterling Berndt, Wayne

Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda

Peyton Robinson, Lisbon

Mia Walker, Newell-Fonda

Ryleigh Allgood, Lisbon

Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda (Captain)

Newell-Fonda will graduate three seniors from their state championship team, outfielder Bailey Sievers, catcher Maggie Walker, and first baseman Ella Larsen, but return seven other starters as well as eight players off the bench.