Newell-Fonda advances to semis, Remsen St. Mary’s to the consos after day one of state softball

Class 1A State Softball Quarterfinal Results

#1 Newell-Fonda – 2, #8 North Butler – 0

#4 Southeast Warren – 9, #5 Sigourney – 6

#2 Wayne – 7, #7 Remsen St. Mary’s – 2

#3 Lisbon – 10, #6 Clarksville – 0

Class 1A State Softball Upcoming Games

Semifinal – #1 Newell-Fonda vs. #4 Southeast Warren – Wednesday – 11:00 AM – Rogers Park – Kruger Field

Semifinal – #2 Wayne vs. #3 Lisbon – Wednesday – 1:00 PM – Rogers Park – Kriger Field

Consolation – #5 Sigourney vs #8 North Butler – Tuesday – 11 AM – Rogers Park – Dodger Diamond

Consolation – #6 Clarksville – #7 Remsen St. Mary’s – Tuesday – 11:30 AM – Rogers Park – Veterans’ Diamond

#1 Newell-Fonda vs. #8 North Butler



Fort Dodge, IOWA (KCAU) – Newell-Fonda freshman pitcher Kierra Jungers impressed in her first game at state for the Mustangs, throwing seven complete innings, only allowing two hits while striking out nine, claiming a pitchers’ duel with North Butler’s Kya Johnson.

Newell-Fonda opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a squeeze bunt from Macy Sievers to score Bailey Sievers and get the Mustangs in front. Neither side’s bats could muster much after that, though. It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth that McKenna Sievers laid down another bunt to score Mary Butler and get the Mustangs some insurance. Only four hits on the day for Newell-Fonda, as the Mustangs advance to face Southeast Warren in the state semifinals on Wednesday.

#2 Wayne vs. #7 Remsen St. Mary’s

Fort Dodge, IOWA (KCAU) – Remsen St. Mary’s first trip to the state softball tournament since 2013 didn’t go exactly as planned. The Hawks ran into the state’s number two seed, Wayne, and quickly found themselves in a 3-0 hole. RSM rallied for a pair of runs to make it a one run game in the fifth, but they can’t complete the comeback as they move to the consolation bracket 7-2.