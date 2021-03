Unity Christian, West Lyon, and Newell-Fonda all have a chance to be state champions on Saturday. Here is how they made it to Iowa's biggest stage:

Starting with the first championship matchup, Unity Christian and West Lyon in Class 3A. The Knights are no stranger to an all-Siouxland final. In 2016, they won the 2A crown over Western Christian, and in 2014 they came up on the losing end to MOC/Floyd Valley. But the secret to unity Christian's success is that they're a family both figuratively and literally. From the Schoonhoven sisters Janie and Gracie, to Coach Schuiteman and his daughter Tyra, there's plenty of love to go around.