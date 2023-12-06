NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – High school basketball teams all around Siouxland are back on the court, with the Dakota Valley Panthers boys basketball team just a few days away from beginning its 2023-24 campaign.

After capping off last season with its second-consecutive state title, it’s officially a new chapter for the Dakota Valley boys basketball program. Graduating seven seniors, the Panthers have just eight returning players back at DV this season.

That includes the lone starter returning in senior center Jaxson Wingert. He averaged 14.8 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game last season for Dakota Valley.

Another player providing some key experience is Luke Bruns. The sophomore appeared in 23 games for the Panthers.

Dakota Valley says it’s a new year, but the same foundation for the Panthers.

“Just keep playing hard after 53 straight games and two straight titles, our coach tells us don’t relax and keep working hard and hope for the best. We’ve been working hard all week and can’t wait to get back out there this Friday.” Wingert said.

“We lost a ton of great players from last year and everyone knows that. But, we have a ton of great players that are back and a couple of new guys that weren’t out for basketball last year that we think are really going to help us. Last year is ancient history, the year before is ancient history. But, try to think about where they want to be at the end.” Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis added.

DV begins its season at home on Friday at 8:00 p.m. against Tea Area.