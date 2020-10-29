New Morningside backcourt of Mitchell and Sims bonding on and off the court

SIOUX CITY (KCAU) – The Morningside women’s basketball team comes into the 2020-21 season with high expectations after going 23-10 last year. The biggest change for the Mustangs will be at point guard, where former South Sioux City Cardinal McKenna Sims is expected to take over after transferring from DI school Illinois State.

Sims played in 29 games last year for the Redbirds, averaging two points per game off the bench. She opted to transfer to Morningside after feeling homesick following her freshman season. The team expects her to be their point guard this year and beyond.

She’ll be joined in the back court by senior guard and last year’s leading scorer Sierra Mitchell, who dropped 16.6 points per game on defenses as a junior. The two hit it off in summer workouts, and that off court chemistry should lead to fast on court chemistry.