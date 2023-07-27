INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KCAU) – It has been a whirlwind off an offseason for the Nebraska football program.

The program is entering Year One of the Matt Rhule Era, with the former NFL head coach having a new quarterback at his disposal in Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims. The signal-caller is one of 12 transfers Nebraska added in the offseason. Sims provided insight on why he selected the Huskers and what Big Red can expect from its new quarterback.

“So on my visit, I was talking to Coach Rhule and Coach Satterfield and I was listening to their goals and their visions for this year and the future, and it just aligned with what I wanted. The fan base, I heard the fan base is very nice and very supportive, and I’ve just always wanted to be around a college that has fans like that…and with the college town, it was just the right fit. Nebraska is getting an elite passer and a dangerous runner. I’m a great leader. I would say I’m a great leader and I’m a guy that will put it all on the line for my team,” Sims said.

The season opener for the Huskers is a little more than a month away as Nebraska will travel to Minneapolis for a matchup against Minnesota for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff on August 31st. Big Red will look to snap its losing streak against Minnesota, hoping to defeat the Golden Gophers for the first time since 2018.

Image Courtesy: AP