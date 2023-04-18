SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Offseason work hardly ever stops for our local basketball talent. Traveling and training their skillsets to be ready to go for tipoff next season. And for the last three years, a state-of-art gym south of Rock Valley has been home to premier Siouxland hoopers outside of gameday.

Constructed during the COVID shutdown in spring of 2020, the facility is run by Keith Ranschau. It includes a full-length basketball court, training equipment, and viewing areas both courtside and balcony for parents and coaches alike.

Professional trainers Cole Sabers and Shane Hennen were there to run drill work with a number of athletes, similar to many of camps and workouts the gym has hosted in the past. A place that started as a hidden gem and has grown into a sought-after space for local players.

“This is one of one. This is middle of Iowa of the cornfields, you can see it all through the windows. It’s just a special vibe here,” professional skills trainer Shane Hennen said.

“It’s super cool. A lot of us play in the Siouxland Conference and it’s kind of cool. There’s girls from Sioux City that come down here and we all get to play against each other and we’re very competitive so we get to show our talents off to one another. This is definitely one of the best gyms I’ve been in and seen and I’ve been to a lot of gyms,” Central Lyon senior guard Addison Klosterbuer added.