SEATTLE, WA. (KCAU) – The stage was set in Seattle for the 2023 MLB Draft, as the next generation of baseball stars awaited to hear their names off the board. Nebraska’s Brice Matthews and Max Anderson didn’t have to wait long, with the pair of Huskers selected in the first and second rounds of the Draft.

A standout shortstop and the first to record a 20 home run-20 stolen base season for the Huskers, Matthews was taken as the 28th overall pick in the first round by the Houston Astros. The selection makes him the seventh first round pick in program history and the highest selection since 2005.

Anderson was taken in the second round as the 45th overall pick by the Detroit Tigers. The junior infielder becomes the fifth second round selection in Husker history, along with the school’s fourth selection in the top-three rounds since 2021.

Nebraska baseball is now the first program to have its middle infield taken in the first two rounds of the MLB Draft since 2015.