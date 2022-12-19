SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Nebraska center Alexis Markowski earned her first-career Big Ten Player of the Week award after recording a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double with three blocks in Nebraska’s win over Wyoming.

The Lincoln, Neb. native scored the first seven points of the game and converted 64 percent of her shots in the win

Markowski, who was the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season, is averaging 13 points and nine rebounds per game for Nebraska. Markowski and the Huskers will look to extend their current win streak to five games as they are set to face Kansas on Wednesday.